A car has rolled on the corner of Akatea St and Puriri St in Whanganui.

Two vehicles collided and one car rolled, blocking one lane of Puriri St for a time.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 12pm.

Sergeant Colin Wright said the vehicle which rolled was travelling towards town on Puriri St. It collided with a parked Ford Falcon.

"He or she was coming in at a slight angle and that's just been enough to tip the car onto its side. Speed probably wasn't great."

There was one person in the rolled vehicle and no-one in the ute. The car driver was uninjured.

Wright said the reason for the collision was unknown at this stage and police have yet to decide whether any action will be taken against the car driver.