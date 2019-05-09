A woman has claimed $1 million after winning Wednesday night's Lotto First Division draw.

She claimed her prize at Whanganui SuperValue on Thursday.

The owner of the store on Abbot St in Gonville said the winner was happy when she visited first thing in the morning and asked if she could remain anonymous.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

Lotto has a series of extra prizes up for grabs through their Mother's Day promotion this weekend.