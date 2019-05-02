Submissions have closed and a Pūtiki church and hall closely associated with the Anglican mission in Whanganui now have a top listing with Heritage New Zealand.

They get a Category 1 listing in the New Zealand Heritage List/Rāranga Kōrero.

The two are an embodiment of the influences Christianity and Māori have had on each other, Heritage NZ Central Region senior heritage assessment advisor Blyss Wagstaff said.

The church is still in regular use for services, and is available for tours. Its archdeacon, Bernard Broughton, is delighted by the recognition, grateful for funding and help from Heritage New Zealand and happy the two are being preserved.

Advertisement

The church is the fifth on the site, and was consecrated in 1937. Its interior is a showcase of carving, tukutuku panelling, kōwhaiwhai-painted rafters and kākaho-lined ceilings. They were added in the arts and cultural renaissance led by Sir Apirana Ngata.

This rich interior is held within the building's European neo-Gothic architectural form.

Its exterior has been upgraded, and work by Heritage New Zealand's Dean Whiting continues on the interior - with help from tāngata whenua artists.

The Pūtiki Parish Hall, built in 1953, continues the theme. It was decorated in Dr Cliff Whiting's contemporary interpretation of customary art in 1972.