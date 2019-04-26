Marton will play a part in remembering victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Fifty trees including a kowhai and native lilies will be planted, with each plant representing a life lost in the attack.

The plan was put to Rangitikei District Council by youth council member Charly Ward-Berry, who combined ideas with another youth council member to make the event come to fruition.

"The mayor and council are really supportive of the idea and happy we're doing something about it."

Ward-Berry said she hopes the memorial will be a space where people can come to show respect or to chill out.

"There's going to be a plaque to show what happened in Christchurch, when it happened, and who planted the trees and why."

Although there isn't a large Muslim community in Marton, Ward-Berry said it's about showing solidarity for Christchurch and the mosque victims because "Marton is a really respectful community".

Mayor Andy Watson will help plant a tree alongside the mayoress, council officials, and a RSA member.

The planting is scheduled to ago ahead at Marton Memorial Park on Saturday at 11am, rain or shine.

