A sedan came to a crashing halt when it hit a concrete fence at a Putiki Drive property just after 4.30pm on Monday.

The driver lost control and crashed into the back of a station wagon before hitting the fence, damaging his car, deploying the airbags and setting off the windscreen wipers.

Police officers were at the scene interviewing those involved and an ambulance was called, however, the services of ambulance officers was not required.

"As far as I know this gentleman's hit that car ahead of him and run into the fence," a police officer, who refused to be named, said.

"He just lost control basically."

The crash followed another between two vehicles on Nixon and Moana streets half an hour earlier.