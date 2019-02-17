About 70 locals involved with early learning services gathered at Wanganui Racecourse last week to discuss the Government's draft strategic plan for early learning.

The 10 year draft plan, called He taonga te tamaiti, was announced by education minister Chris Hipkins in November last year and details key proposals for change.

These include moving towards a fully qualified teacher workforce in ECE centres, improving adult to child ratios for babies and toddlers, and increasing the consistency and levels of teacher salaries and conditions across the sector.

He taonga te tamaiti has been taken to the regions since December 2018 and on Wednesday it was Whanganui's time for a hui.

Director of early learning at the Ministry of Education Nancy Bell said that the people of Whanganui expressed a lot of excitement about recommendations in the plan.

Approximately 70 locals involved in early learning services filled the Whanganui room at the racecourse to hear about and have their say on the plan. Photo / Supplied

"Particularly those that would see improvements in quality of provision for children and that would attract additional Government investment of course," Bell said.

"Whanganui was a strong turnout given the size of the population. We had about 70 people here and that was really good."

The hui will finish in Rangiora and Rotorua on February 19, but anyone that missed out has the opportunity to participate in an online survey which closes on March 15.

The survey takes 15-20 minutes to complete or you can choose to submit your own detailed submission.

Bell said she takes every opportunity to get out into the regions because it's important that what they're doing works for all of New Zealand.

"We've presented the plan and then done a workshop. People told us what they like, what they don't like, what we need to consider and what they think might be missing.

"In Whanganui, they also gave us some good feedback about areas where they hoped the plan could be more explicit and we'll be taking that feedback on board."

The three sources of data will be analysed and considered, then a report will be provided to Hipkins sometime in May.