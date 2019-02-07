Raetihi's Mākōtuku Domain has a new lease of life after input from the community.

The recreational park has been revitalised after the Raetihi Community Charitable Trust (RCCT) asked in 2017 for youth input on ways to improve the town.

"One of the issues raised by the community was the need for spaces where physical activity and recreation could take place," Healthy Families Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu (HFWRR) systems activator Troy Brown said.

HFWRR gathered ideas and provided a platform for the community to have a say on the project.

"Feedback was received through insight gathering forums as well as think tanks and interviews," Brown said.

"This, combined with statistics and data from the Ruapehu Whanau Transformation group, provided a platform for the local Waimarino Youth Group to design and build a 3D model of their ideal park."

Community members voted for their favourite design during a display of the 3D models.

In June 2018 enough funds were raised from various organisations for the first phase of the park upgrade. Phase 1, which includes a basketball court, has been completed and RCCT is seeking input for the next phase.

Healthy Families Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu manager Nicole Dryden said she hoped councils across the region would seek community input to co-design parks, neighbourhoods and other facilities.