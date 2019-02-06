The body of the dog which went missing after falling off a cliff into the Rangitīkei River last week has been found.

Mack had been missing since last Monday when he fell while walking alongside the river at the end of Raumaewa Rd in Mangaweka.

A search involving the Mangaweka Fire Brigade, rafters, drone operators and members of the public was launched for the nine-month-old American bulldog.

Mack's owner Ania Davidson said days later he was found along the river by a local rafter but "sadly he didn't survive the fall".

"Mack is now laid to rest in the garden," she said.

Davidson thanked the community for the "support and kindness" she had received after Mack went missing.

"It is very much appreciated knowing people care. We now have closure knowing Mack is safe again at home."

