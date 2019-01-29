A full scale search is underway for a puppy who fell off a cliff into the Rangitīkei River.

Mack has been missing since Monday afternoon when he fell while walking alongside the river at the end of Raumaewa Rd in Mangaweka.

The Mangaweka Fire Brigade, rafters and drone operators have been involved in the search for the nine-month-old American bulldog.

"He's a big puppy because he's got greyhound in him," his owner Ania Davidson said.

"But he's pure white and he's wearing a black collar."

The cliff where Mack fell is a sheer drop to the river dotted with trees.

"As you're walking along a dirt track you come to a clearing and that's the edge of the cliff," Davidson said.

"There's been a lot of dogs or lambs that have fallen down cliffs and survived, it just depends on the way they fall I suppose."

Davidson said people should not be afraid to approach Mack if they found him.

"He's so friendly they could just hold him. He's so approachable, he's a good dog and he'd jump all over you, basically."

There has been reported sightings of a similar looking dog in Ohingaiti and Bulls, downstream from Mangaweka, but nothing confirmed.

Davidson said if Mack had died she would still want him found to give her closure.

If he was just injured, she hoped he'd managed to leave the area on foot.

"I know he's out there somewhere," she said.

"We don't want to give up because there are dogs that come back months after. We just don't know."

People who have seen Mack can contact 027 454 4490.