A lawyer said his client was experiencing depression as a result of relationship and financial issues when he stole two televisions and tobacco.

Michael Tafilipepe began offending when he entered The Warehouse at Trafalgar Square with a shopping cart on New Year's Day.

Tafilipepe walked to the electronic department where he loaded two Veon televisions into the cart, then exited the store, making no effort to pay for them.

Police prosecutor Stephen Butler said that Tafilipepe took the televisions to the underground car park where a vehicle was located and then he left the area.

"In explanation he stated that he couldn't fit the TVs in his vehicle so he left them down there," Butler said.

"He stated he did it because he wasn't thinking straight and was depressed. The TVs were not recovered."

Appearing in Whanganui District Court, Tafilipepe pleaded guilty to two charges of shoplifting on which he was convicted by Judge Dugald Matheson.

Lawyer Jamie Waugh said that he spoke with Tafilipepe following his offending and suggested that he pay a visit to his GP.

"He has now gone to see his GP and is now on medication. He's also been referred to a Man Up programme which he is taking part in," Waugh said.

"He was having relationship and financial issues. He has now resolved those issues and does have full time employment to go to once these matters are finalised."

Waugh also noted that his client had entered immediate guilty pleas and had one previous conviction for a dishonesty offence which was dealt with by way of a fine.

Man Up is a 15-week program that helps men identify, expose and understand the core root issues of why they experience their dysfunctions.

On January 7 2019, Tafilipepe went to Ingestre Food Market requesting a pouch of tobacco.

When presented with what he had requested by the shopkeeper, Tafilipepe told him it might be the wrong one and asked to see another pouch.

The shopkeeper returned with another pouch, which Tafilipepe took, running out of the store with two 50g pouches and being chased by the shopkeeper.

Tafilipepe dropped one pouch while making his escape, despite claiming he had dropped both of them when spoken to by police following his arrest.

Judge Dugald Matheson sentenced Tafilipepe to 75 hours' community work and six months' supervision.

He also ordered him to pay $1398 reparation to The Warehouse for the televisions and $92.90 to Ingestre Food Market for the tobacco.

"Clearly Mike, at the time this was happening, you were feeling down on yourself and the information suggests to me that you needed a bit of a leg up," Judge Matheson said.

"Nevertheless you've been here before, you know that you cannot just help yourself to other people's property."