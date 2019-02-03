Whanganui's Trish Biddle-Amoroa has been playing petanque for two years and will represent New Zealand in the open women's team during trans-Tasman competition in March.

She said she gets huge support from her family and her Whanganui East Club petanque adjunct, which feeds her enthusiasm.

"The enjoyment that I had for the sport when I first started is still there. I love, love, love it."

Biddle-Amoroa is "quite competitive" according to one of her triples team mates, and has also competed in pool.

Petanque is a good social game, she said. Winning takes strategy, skill, a bit of luck and plenty of passion.

Her Whanganui Wonders team was one of 12 triples competing at the Whanganui East Club petanque area in the Masters' Games on February 3. The previous day 29 doubles teams competed and all 15 pistes were full, games co-ordinator Pauline Ray said.

Like Biddle-Amoroa, she's a fan of the game.

"You don't have to be too sporty and you can play at any age. We have people playing in their eighties."

A lot of people take up petanque when they give up bowls, she said.

"You don't have to go down on your knees, like in bowls, and you don't have to dress up in white."

Petanque is social and pleasant, but also very competitive. Three of those playing in Whanganui East on February 3 are in New Zealand national teams.

"We've got people that have hardly ever played before, people that only come for the Masters' Games, and some top players. We don't grade them. It's all in," Ray said.