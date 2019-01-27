Locals showed their true colours when they showed up wearing yellow shirts at the aptly-named Kowhai Park in Whanganui on Saturday.

More than 50 people participated in HopeWalk Whanganui in support of raising suicide awareness and starting a prevention movement.

Hosted by the health, youth and enterprise-focused Ngā Tai o te Awa, the walkers left for Pakaitore at 11am where they heard from guest speakers, had kai and a moment's silence.

Yellow HopeWalk shirts were sold at the event for $15.

