Locals showed their true colours when they showed up wearing yellow shirts at the aptly-named Kowhai Park in Whanganui on Saturday.

More than 50 people participated in HopeWalk Whanganui in support of raising suicide awareness and starting a prevention movement.

Hosted by the health, youth and enterprise-focused Ngā Tai o te Awa, the walkers left for Pakaitore at 11am where they heard from guest speakers, had kai and a moment's silence.

Yellow HopeWalk shirts were sold at the event for $15.

Yellow HopeWalk shirts were available for $15. When the walkers arrived at Pakaitore, they shared a moment's silence. Photo / Bevan Conley
