Whanganui's party weekend got off on a sour note when a rare vintage truck was destroyed ahead of Vintage Weekend festivities.

Cars from the Vintage Austin Register of New Zealand were broken into and burgled overnight Friday at the Ad Astra Hostel, near Whanganui Girls' College, where they were parked.

A rare and original vintage Austin truck was destroyed in a blaze that fire officials say was deliberately lit.

Another rare vehicle parked next to the truck was burnt and blistered, but is thought to be salvageable.

Advertisement

Police received a report Saturday morning of fire damage to the two vintage cars that were parked at the hostel.

.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend. Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley.

.

"The cars appear to have been set alight late yesterday evening," a spokeswoman said.

"Police are following lines of inquiry including working to access CCTV footage."

Vintage Car Club president Dianne Quarrie said she was 'gutted' for the owners.

Despite the offence, Saturday saw Whanganui come alive with several events attracting thousands of people to the central city, including a display of vintage cars that stretched three city blocks.

Organisers were forced to cancel one event, an outdoor movie, due to high winds, which reached 30kph during an otherwise fine day.

.

Whanganui Vintage Weekend. Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley.

.

More Vintage Weekend events are planned for Sunday.