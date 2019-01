A truck has rolled blocking State Highway 49 just out of Ohakune.

Emergency services were called to the scene where a truck carrying dairy products rolled around 1.50pm near Rangataua Rd where the state highway is blocked.

The driver is not seriously injured but the road may be blocked for some time.

A crane is on its way to move the truck, cleaners are on their way and diversions are being put in place.

Advertisement

Police thanked motorists for their patience.