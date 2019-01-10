Judge Philip Crayton has warned a man that any repetition of family violence in the future will lead to him being imprisoned.

James Griffin shoved his partner so violently that a member of the public felt the need to intervene, wrestling the defendant to the ground until police arrived.

At the time, Griffin had been on bail charged with theft, possessing utensils for cannabis and male assaults female after he had previously punched the same partner.

Griffin, a qualified logger, was arrested and further charged with common assault and wilful damage.

He appeared in Whanganui District Court for sentencing on Wednesday before Judge Crayton, who said the male assaults female offending occurred in Masterton in August.

"There was an argument with the named complainant and she tried to stop you from leaving by grabbing you," the Judge said.

"You punched her once to the left eye with your fist, she was knocked to the ground and received bruising."

Earlier Griffin and his partner had argued to the point of shouting. When his partner asked for her cell phone, Griffin refused and snapped it in half.

Griffin's partner, the victim of both assaults, was a co-offender on theft offences in which they stole a rifle scope valued at $157 and forestry gear worth $1500.

They were stolen from a Whanganui address after being left there by a courier and Griffin would later steal a lawnmower from a neighbouring address.

A pair of boots was sold to Cash Converters Whanganui for $165 and the lawnmower was sold to Wanganui Money Lenders for $70. Both items were recovered.

Lawyer Raukawa Simon said the thefts were committed due to Griffin's issues with addiction.

A search warrant uncovered bongs and some of the forestry equipment in Griffin's home in September.

Griffin has an extensive history of offending.

"It involves driving, disorder and alcohol abuse and also an extremely significant number of breach of court sentence or court ordered conditions," Judge Crayton said.

"It is fair to say that dishonesty does not feature largely in that offending and neither does violence."

Judge Crayton sentenced Griffin to two years' intensive supervision, ordered him to pay $350 reparation and ordered the destruction of the bongs.

As part of his rehabilitation, Griffin is to attend a family violence programme and the appropriate drug and alcohol counselling.

"Your history of non-compliance doesn't give me great optimism, but it may be that this is a turning point," the Judge said.

"I hope it is."