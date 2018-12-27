Students modelled wearable arts costumes at Mosston School's prizegiving to mark the end of 2018.

Four classes of children worked on the project throughout term four and chose themes such as the Earth, people, the world and beyond.

They worked in teams of 3-4 students to create the designs and then selected one from the group to model the finished product at prizegiving.

Sports co-ordinator and teacher release at Mosston School Aimee Loveridge said it was awesome to see how proud the students were when all of their hard work came together.

"They had to design their costume, identifying upcycled materials to use and experimented with a range of materials to see how they would stick it all together," Loveridge said.

"The process took the entire term and was a huge amount of work, but the final creations were amazing."

It was a standout year for the school on Mosston Rd in Westmere, as staff and students worked hard to raise the funds for a new all-weather sports turf.

They also received a $9999 NZ Communities Trust fund to purchase goals and hoops for the turf.

Other highlights included an outdoor movie night, a Puanga (Māori New Year) celebration and participation in events such as Tough Kids 2018.

School starts back up at Mosston on February 4 2019.