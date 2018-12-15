Students at Mosston School love their sport.

After raising the required funds to purchase a new all-weather sports turf, the school was left short of funding to install equipment on it.

Mosston School trustee Kylie Harris submitted an application to the NZ Communities Trust to fund the installation of basketball hoops, netball hoops and hockey goals.

The application for $9999 was successful.

Advertisement

"We felt we were never going to get there. I was ecstatic when I found out the application had been successful," Harris said.

"Having the turf without the goals would have been hard for the kids and the community."

The sports turf is being installed over the summer holidays and will be ready to be used by all 165 Mosston School students in 2019.

The funds for it were raised by running raffles, discos, quiz nights and an outdoor movie night.

"It was hard to raise the funds needed for such a big project, but the community support was fantastic," Harris said.

"The grant will give our school better teaching and learning resources and encourage more children at the school to participate in sports.

"The turf will be such a positive environment for them to learn and enjoy."