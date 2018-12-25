A drunk driver crashed into a concrete power pole on Brunswick Rd, cutting power to over 200 residents.

Colin Joseph was speeding along Somme Pde when he lost control attempting a turn due and sent his Ford careening into the pole, snapping its base.

Joseph, 21, high-tailed it from the site of the crash with his partner, but they were found a short distance from the scene by Whanganui police.

Police administered a breath test on Joseph which recorded 1,116 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath - over four times the legal limit.

Lawyer Jamie Waugh said that Joseph has issues with motivation and drinking alcohol due to a skin condition that he suffers from.

"What he's described to me is, when his skin condition flares up there's not really much else he can think about," Waugh said in the Whanganui District Court.

"He gets really aggravated and agitated and sometimes alcohol and drugs can cure the aggravation."

Powerco workers took 10 hours to restore power to 229 properties in Aramoho following the crash that occurred about 5am on October 10.

Joseph pleaded guilty to charges of driving in a dangerous manner, driving with excess breath alcohol and failure to answer police bail.

He has two previous convictions for driving with excess breath alcohol, has previously breached home detention by breaking the bracelet and served time in prison.

Judge Garry Barkle sentenced Joseph to 12 months' imprisonment with six months' release conditions.

Following the disqualification, Joseph will be subject to alcohol interlock protocols and then a zero alcohol licence.