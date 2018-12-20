If you're thinking about an exercise challenge for the new year, New Zealand Transport Agency and Love to Ride may have just the thing.

They have partnered for the third time to organise the Aotearoa Bike Challenge which will take place in February.

It is a national workplace cycling challenge and it's free to take part, with prizes on offer. In 2018, 469 people from 39 organisations in the Whanganui-Manawatū area participated.

Businesses and organisations are encouraged to set up teams and get their colleagues involved in riding a bike for 10 minutes or more. An update to the points-based system means riders can also be rewarded by simply encouraging colleagues to ride a bike during February.

To find out more or to take part in the 2019 Aotearoa Bike Challenge, visit www.aotearoa.bike