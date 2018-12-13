The annual City Mission Whanganui community Christmas lunch is on as usual this year but there's one key difference.

City Mission manager Karrie Brown said the lunch will be in the Eulogy Lounge at Wanganui Racecourse at noon on Christmas Day.

"We usually have it at the War Memorial Hall but it's closed for earthquake strengthening so we had to find another venue," Brown said.

It had been a challenge to find somewhere big enough that was available on Christmas Day so Brown was relieved when the Eulogy Lounge was confirmed.

"It will be a bit more sophisticated this year with proper crockery and cutlery instead of disposable ones.

"We'll still be preparing the meals with volunteers as usual and it will be mostly hot food this year."

The City Mission caters for 400 people at the lunch and Brown said it was a community effort.

"The lunch has been going since the early 1990s as far as I know.

"It was one of the earliest services of the City Mission.

"We are grateful to the community for how they provide their services on the day and every year, without even asking, they provide Christmas gifts for the children. Supermarkets and businesses donate food for the lunch. The whole community makes it happen."

Brown said now that a venue had been confirmed, the City Mission was contacting people registered to help at the lunch.

Tickets for the lunch cost $4 for adults, $3 for children and under-5s are free. Tickets are available from the City Mission in Park Place between 9am and 3pm weekdays and at the Zest for Mission shop in Victoria Ave. There will be no door sales.