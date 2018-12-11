Each year Whanganui's Lyric Singers perform an end-of-year concert and donate the profits to a local charity.

Their Lift Your Voices concert at Christ Church last month raised $1050 for Whanganui Women's Refuge.

"Members nominate a different charity each year and it is our way of giving back to the community," said musical director Joanna Love.

Refuge manager Heather attended the concert which included guest performances by Skiffle band Hot Potato, vocalists Rosie Rendell and Marie Brooks and young violinist Xavier Gregory.

"It was the first time I have been to a Lyric Singers concert and I loved it," said Heather.

"We are so thankful to receive community donations at this time of year.

"Children starting new schools next year need uniforms. Books and things.

"It's a huge expense for parents in the new year so we really appreciate a donation like this."

Women's Refuge is looking for volunteers to manage telephone inquiries and will be training new recruits in February.

Anyone interested in helping out can call 06 344 2204.

The Lyric Singers is an unauditioned mixed choir meeting at St. Andrew's Church in Glasgow St every Thursday evening for rehearsal from 7.30 pm until 9.30 pm. They welcome anyone keen to sing and enjoy choral music.