Anita Thirtle has been awarded life membership of the Wanganui Contract Bridge Club.

She started playing bridge in Whanganui in 1984 and has been an active member and tournament player, travelling all over Australasia to play, for more than 30 years.

Thirtle has also been a bridge grandmaster since 2014, is a qualified bridge director having passed her exams in 1996 and has also acted as club director for a year.

Outside of bridge, Thirtle was awarded a Queens Service Medal in 2011 for her contribution to the Chinese Community.

