Bill Milbank's current show at his Bell St Gallery Stock Gems features a selection of works he has shown this year.

"It is a chance for people to come back for a second look at artists' work they have enjoyed or view it for the first time," he says.

Stock Gems ends on Wednesday, December 12 and Milbank says he is excited about a new exhibition opening on Friday.

Volker Hawighorst's Best Before (reviving the useless) is a collection of "stunningly beautiful" three-dimensional works made from "useless" materials such as plastic bread tags.

"Volker is a German artist living in New Plymouth and he will be coming to hang the exhibition which opens on Friday."

Hawighorst's work was highly commended by Taranaki National Art Awards judges in October.

"From far away, Volker Hawighorst's Moving Grid looks like a perfectly balanced abstract painting that moves in colour from cool to warm.

"On closer inspection, you see it's in fact made of bread tags. These items can be useful, but once your bread is finished they become hazardous. Today, when plastic places an alarming threat on our environment, we appreciate how Volker has turned these redundant items into something beautiful and formal."

Best Before (reviving the useless): Opens at 5pm, Friday, December 14 at WHMilbank Gallery, 1B Bell St. Call Bill Milbank 027 628 6877 for other viewing times.