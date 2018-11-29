The Rotary Club of Wanganui North is offering cash grants of up to $500 for youth activities in Whanganui.

The club said the aim was to support youth in activities that develop character, leadership and confidence in sporting, cultural or recreational endeavours.

Rotary Club of Wanganui North's youth sponsorship co-ordinator, Evert van Reenen, said they were interested in ideas from young people aged 13 to 19.

"It is the club's vision that activities which are outside 'the norm' and may not attract traditional funding are prioritised," van Reenen said.

"However, the fund is open to applications from all young people who have talent, drive and vision but may require financial support to develop that talent to the next level."

A maximum of up to $500 will be given to successful applicants.

The money for the grants was raised through the Wanganui North Rotary trailer raffle, which will be drawn on December 18.

Applications will be considered from individuals and groups representing individuals, who are between the ages of 13 and 19 at the time of application and live within the Whanganui District boundaries.

Applications in writing should explain the details of the activity and why the applicant should be supported. The application must be received at least 60 days before the financial support is required.

Anyone interested in an application form should contact Evert van Reenen at evreenen@ymail.com.