Rangitikei and Ruapehu are readying festive floats and costumes for Christmas parades.

Taihape, Marton and Bulls will all hold their parades on Saturday with staggered start times so serious parade fans can catch all three if they feel inclined.

The Bulls and District Community Christmas Parade kicks off first at 10am followed by Taihape at 12pm and Marton at 3.30pm.

Bulls parade organiser Jan Harris said there will be stalls and Santa's Cave inside the town hall.

"The weather forecast is not great but we should be able to cope with some showers.

"People really get behind the parade and we had around 700 people working to make it happen last year."

Taihape parade organiser Eva George says the procession of over 20 community and business floats of all shapes and sizes complemented by a troupe of dancing elves will begin at midday.

"A bonus feature of the day includes truck and tractor rides afterwards at Memorial Park," says George.

"We need everyone involved to make this a great day, from the energy of volunteers and families to our wonderful sponsors, it all helps."

The Project Marton Christmas Parade will start from Marton Park in Follet St at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Stephanie Shaw, of Project Marton, said some floats will head to Edale Rest Home after the street parade to join residents and staff for their Christmas party.

"The Marton Players are putting on performances of Old MacDonald and Friends before and after the parade and there will be fastest kid on the block races at Marton Park after the parade as well."

Mangaweka will contribute to the Taihape parade and councillor Richard Aslett said there will be a carol service held at the Community Church in Mangaweka at 7pm on Friday, December 7.

"Our Arcadian Singers will lead the carols and there will be Salvation Army brass players as well."

The Hunterville Christmas Parade will take place on December 24.

The Raetihi Christmas Parade on December 8 will have a historic theme this year, says organiser Lucy Conway.

"Raetihi has often been known as Historic Raetihi. And there's a reason for that," she says.

"In recent times we've had the 100th anniversary of the Parapara Highway, the 100th anniversary of the Royal Theatre, and this year we had the centenary of the Fire of 1918."

Conway said Donna Journeaux, of Raetihi, has found a number of old Christmas parade photos in her family archive that may inspire some themes for 2018.

The Raetihi Women's Institiute made stylish floats in the 1960s. Photo / Journeaux family

The annual market day and parade is a big community day full of things to see and do and listen to.

"There will be live music, stalls, a dunking machine, quick-fire raffles, miniature pony rides, a needle in the haystack competition and more. "

Christmas Parades: Saturday, December 1 - Bulls 10am, Taihape 12pm, Marton 3.30pm. Raetihi parade and market day, Saturday, December 7, from 9am, Hunterville, Monday, December 24, at 4.30pm.