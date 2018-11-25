Whanganui's Totara St was covered in cars as friends and family of students showed up for Tawhero School's Christmas production.

Each class worked hard at putting their own performance together throughout term four to showcase at last Wednesday's bi-annual event.

The students performed their pieces at 11am and principal Chris Dibben said Tawhero School would be packed to the rafters for the repeat performance that night.

Young students performed a Christmas production routine in front of their friends and family in a packed out Tawhero School hall. Photo / Stuart Munro

"The night will have a multitude of different acts and shows that are put together by each class. They have organised their own items to present to their parents," Dibben said.

Advertisement

"It showcases the talent that these kids have. It's great for them to be put in a position where they can perform in front of whānau and the community."

Performances included singing, dancing, acting and one class even staged a loud haka.

"It's an integrated unit. The students decide what they're going to do, how they're going to do it and organise all the arts and crafts that are associated with it," Dibben said.

"Our kids have done some real accelerated learning and achieved a lot this year. That's been a focus, making sure our kids attain to their own curriculum level in learning."

The haka was one of the highlights of Tawhero School's Christmas production on Wednesday. Photo / Stuart Munro

The Christmas production caps a great year for Tawhero School which recently celebrated the opening of The Gollan Bike Track.

Part-funded by Bruce and Dora Gollan and the Whanganui District Council, the track will benefit those at Tawhero and St Marcellin schools.

One of the last big events on the Tawhero School calendar for the year will be next week's community breakfast.