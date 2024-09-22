Advertisement
Q&A: Bai Jia Asian Mart owner Cindy Wong chats about moving to Whanganui from China, ballet and cake-making

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read
Cindy Wong has two daughters and loves doing cake-making, ballet and piano in her spare time. Photo / Supplied

Bai Jia Asian Mart owner Cindy Wong has owned her Victoria Avenue store for five years after moving from China to Whanganui. Reporter Eva de Jong caught up with her to hear about her busy life running a shop and looking after two daughters.

What do you enjoy about living in Whanganui?

It’s the lifestyle, because I prefer small towns. When I was living in China I was in Guangzhou which is a very big city, and I was an immigration consultant so my job was very busy. It was a narrow and busy life. Living in Whanganui is quite different from my life in China, I love it here, and there are nice people.

Why did you open your store?

When I had been in Whanganui for a while I saw there were no Asian shops. That is why I opened one because every time when I wanted to buy Asian ingredients or food and hotpot I had to drive to Palmerston North, or to cities around Whanganui. It was very complicated and took a lot of time and petrol. So my family advised me to open one for myself.

In your spare time you also do ballet, why do you love ballet?

It’s very elegant. I quite like how it’s slow and it helps me to calm down. Sometimes my job is very busy and when I go to ballet every Thursday night the pattern of the music will help me to calm down, and doing the elegant poses. I bought a lot of beautiful ballet jerseys as well.

I don’t think my skill will level up but I quite enjoy it.

You have two daughters, what do you think is the hardest part of being a mum?

The hardest part for me is I have to look after my shop and business during the day then after school I drive them to learn other things. It’s very hard for me to find time.

You also have to earn a lot of money to support two girls’ education, and also both my girls go to daycare which costs a lot of money. After school they also do swimming, ballet, badminton, horse riding and piano - that’s expensive too.

Is there a favourite song you’re listening to at the moment?

Taylor Swift is my favourite star so I’ve got a lot of her LPs at home. When I give my daughters a bath I just play her the whole time - she’s perfect.

What do you like to do in the time you manage to get away from work?

I love cake-making. For my daughters’ birthdays they’ll say ‘Mum I want a unicorn, or Mum I want Elsa from Frozen’ and I make a cake for them. I use fondant and special ingredients.

I also trained in piano for four years in China, but now I just learn by myself at home - I love it.

What is the highest-selling item in your store?

Hot pot. People love hot pot because they can have it every season and it’s easy - you just put everything in the pot.

Also lots of people love watching Korean and Japanese drama, so the Buldak noodle and Japanese mochi and drinks.

How has the business been going?

I can say it’s been not bad but small businesses are very up and down, and after Covid it’s been tough. But I can still survive in a small town.

Do you see yourself continuing to live in Whanganui long-term?

It’s very hard to say. Just this year I got my New Zealand passport and my whole family does now. For my girls, there is no university in Whanganui, and when they grow up old enough to go to high school we might move to another place.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

