Virtues were made from necessity as the replacements for Vakarorogo and Hughes in the form of Cyrus Tasi and veteran Samu Kubunavanua performed admirably - Tasi jogging out with 75 minutes to go when the original plan was for him to be a strong carrier into the breeze for the last 30.

Without Hughes, No. 8 Doug Horrocks led from the front, whether defending around the fringes or looking to get the ball moving, while blindside flanker Josefa Namosimalua absorbed the pounding of the Wairarapa-Bush forwards to score a brilliant solo try right on halftime in which he simply ran through or over multiple tacklers from deep in his own territory.

That 21-3 gap really sunk the visitors after they had the better of territory and possession for most of the first 40 minutes, but found Whanganui’s goal-line defence up to the task, even when losing Tasi due to a yellow card for a professional foul.

Whanganui’s practising of short and flat passes was clear to see in the second half, because while not perfect, they opened up the gaps for some great tries – a Namosimalua offload to motoring fullback Tyler Rogers-Holden the stand-out.

Building further points pressure was the immaculate kicking of second five Ethan Robinson, as the player of the day slotted eight straight conversions both with and against the wind from all corners of the park as part of his 21-point haul, also getting a gift try after a brilliant chip and regather from winger Peceli Malanicagi.

Things got a little testy near the end of the match with the side tiring, Whanganui losing lock Matt Ashworth to the sin bin after being part of a fracas as the visitors got two late tries - both converted by former local Marist first five Ashton Coates.

The match also saw the First Class debut of reserve prop Joseph Cowley, with Whanganui’s apprentice squad member seizing his chance.

Hughes and Vakarorogo are both expected to recover and be available next weekend, with the skipper pleased with how the squad performed in their absence.

“All the boys played well, the ones that came on, even if they came on earlier than they thought they were,” said Hughes.

“That’s what you need, a full squad of 22 players that can come on and, when changes are made, just carry on how we’re going.”

The short passes between Namosimalua, Kubunavanua, reserve prop Keightley Watson and others also impressed.

“Just trying to hold the ball more so we can actually play, rather than kicking the ball or doing other things,” said Hughes.

Coach Jason Hamlin was also pleased the absence of stars did not mean the loss of the game plan.

“That’s the depth of your squad and you’ve got to test that, so the boys that came on, by and large, did all the things we wanted out of them.

“The first half, [Wairarapa Bush] just worked hard on the ‘D’, did everything you’re supposed to do into the wind, but our boys defended really well - really strong in that area.

“The most important score for me out of today is actually the 17, because that’s something we definitely could [have] controlled.

“Gives us something to deal with. The effort’s there, the intent’s there, and we’ve just got to get our execution right.

“In Jamie’s absence, Samu come on and did his job really well. I think Dougie again stood up and showed his class.

“We’ve got people there [who], if you give them time in that seat, that saddle, they can probably do just as good a job.

“The boys are working pretty hard, and I think people can see that’s pretty evident.”

Whanganui 56 (J Bogileka 2, T Rogers-Holden 2, J Namosimalua, P Hay-Horton, P Malanicagi, E Robinson tries; Robinson 8 con) bt Wairarapa-Bush 17 (B Kauika-Petersen, C Cunningham tries; A Coates 2 con, T Haira pen). HT: 21-3.

Under-16 Girls demolish Wairarapa Bush

They were on the big stage, and the Longrun Spouting Whanganui Under-16 Girls seized the moment with an 83-10 demonstration of attacking rugby against Wairarapa Bush U16 at Cooks Gardens on Saturday.

The curtain-raiser to the Bunning Warehouse Heartland Championship game, Whanganui were straight into their work as flanker Breeze Bell-Falwasser’s run set up stand-out prop Jordi Aleke scoring off the ruck.

Centre Kara Delai was next on the sheet when she went again after not being held in the tackle, followed by lock Moana Newland dotting down after an Aleke run.

Winger Rakei Spittal-Rauhina crossed in the corner and ran back to the posts for Delai’s conversion, before Wairarapa Bush struck back with a great solo try from first-five Susan Lagolago.

Aleke scored in the corner for her double right before halftime at 29-5.

Whanganui were straight back into it through their loose forwards as first flanker Jipsey Manuel-Joseph and then No. 8 Taylah Waitokia scored, which opened the floodgates.

Reserve Cazna Vaetoru dotted down under the posts, with first five and skipper Armani Martin adding the extras, followed by reserve outside back Ahumai Spittal-Rauhina and Newland beating more tacklers for tries.

Newland took over the conversions with drop-kicking, and got her hat-trick try, before Wairarapa Bush got themselves a ragged cheer when Lagologo got her own double following an attacking scrum.

But Whanganui’s individual tallies kept growing as Delai beat the line to grab her double, before reserve Mia McDonnell scored a great try - turning and twisting through multiple tackle attempts.

Newland’s conversion gave her a 21-point haul, and then Martin became the 10th squad member to score a try right on fulltime.

Whanganui 83 (M Newland 3, J Aleke 2, K Delai 2, R Spittal-Rauhina, J Manuel-Joseph, T Waitokia, C Vaetoru, A Spittal-Rauhina, M McDonnell, A Martin tries; Delai 3 con, Newland 3 con, Martin con) bt Wairarapa Bush 10 (S Lagolago 2 tries). HT: 29-5.