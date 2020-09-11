Your Saturday-Sunday guide to recreation and relaxation in Level 2.

Out & about

The Atene Viewpoint Walk is a one to two-hour exercise, starting just 40 minutes' drive up SH4 and the River Rd from Whanganui. It's a great walk for families which leads to a viewpoint over Whanganui National Park. A picnic table 20 minutes in shows spectacular views of the Whanganui River.

Whanganui's Nika Steele. Photo / Supplied

On the box

If you missed it during the week check out Glow Up NZ on TVNZ OnDemand and follow the progress of Whanganui makeup and lash extension artist Nika Steele. The reality show hosted by ZM's Megan Papas, features a series of makeup artistry challenges.

Gold by Bill Callahan

Album

In these often manic times there's one voice certain to calm everything down and lull you into deep relaxation. Lo-fi singer-songwriter Bill Callahan's new album Gold Record is guaranteed to be the smoothest thing you've heard in a while.

Characters Moses and Danny in a scene from Savage. Photo / Supplied

At the flicks

Inspired by New Zealand's street gangs, Savage follows the life journey of a boy who grows into a violent gang enforcer. Reviewer Paul Brooks says "Not since Schindler's List have I feel so moved by two-dimensional moving images on a screen." Showing at Embassy 3.

Naomi Osaka. Photo / AP

Sport

The US Open has provided some real drama this week. And since no crowd is allowed you can have the best seats in the house, in your own house, to catch the latest this weekend. ESPN2.