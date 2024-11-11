Advertisement
Thames Valley Rugby Union 2024 awards: Vixens and Swamp Foxes celebrate season

Jesse Wood
Fletcher Morgan (left) and Toddy Doolan claimed the 2024 Iron Man award for the champion Thames Valley Swamp Foxes. Photo / Thames Valley Rugby Union

Thames Valley Rugby Union held their senior prizegiving on Saturday night.

The event celebrated the individuals who made the two teams that won the Meads Cup in the men’s Heartland Championship and came runners-up in the North Island Heartland Women’s competition.

It was a massive season for both the Thames Valley Vixens and the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes.

The players and management came together to recognise this at the Thames Rugby & Sports Club.

Hamilton Marist’s Will Martin and Fletcher Morgan took home five Swamp Foxes awards between them.

Martin was named Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Loan Player of the Year while Morgan was named Most Valuable Player and Iron Man, alongside Toddy Doolan.

Hinemoana Collier was the Vixens’ Player of the Year while Ava Batie had a standout first season to secure Rookie of the Year.

Batie is a member of the host club and they took to Instagram to congratulate her.

“Well done to all to our players and whānau in coaching/management positions for a great season and special shout-out to Ava, who took out the Rookie of the Year Award for her first year with the Vixens!”

Thames Valley Vixens player Josey Hansen was named Iron Women at the 2024 Thames Valley Rugby Union senior prizegiving. Photo / Thames Valley Rugby Union
Vixens Awards 2024

Rookie of the Year

Ava Batie

Most Dedicated Player

Suri Lee-Walker

Back of the Year

Carmen Samson

Most Improved Player

Emily James

Iron Women

Josey Hansen

Forward of the Year

Jess Delany

Players’ Player

Montana Taogaga

Most Points Scored

Rangimarie Wirihana

Player of the Year

Hinemoana Collier

The Thames Valley Vixens and the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes at the 2024 Thames Valley Rugby Union senior prizegiving. Photo / Thames Valley Rugby Union
Swamp Foxes Awards 2024

Rookie of the Year

Quinn Collard

Most Dedicated Player

Connor McVerry

Back of the Year

Fletcher Morgan

Most Improved Player

Sione Etoni

Iron Man

Fletcher Morgan & Toddy Doolan

Forward of the Year

Will Martin

Most Points Scored

Quinn Collard

Loan Player of the Year

Will Martin

Most Valuable Player

Fletcher Morgan

Players’ Player

Matty Axtens

Player of the Year

Will Martin

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

