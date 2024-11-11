Martin was named Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Loan Player of the Year while Morgan was named Most Valuable Player and Iron Man, alongside Toddy Doolan.
Hinemoana Collier was the Vixens’ Player of the Year while Ava Batie had a standout first season to secure Rookie of the Year.
Batie is a member of the host club and they took to Instagram to congratulate her.
“Well done to all to our players and whānau in coaching/management positions for a great season and special shout-out to Ava, who took out the Rookie of the Year Award for her first year with the Vixens!”
Thames Valley Vixens player Josey Hansen was named Iron Women at the 2024 Thames Valley Rugby Union senior prizegiving. Photo / Thames Valley Rugby Union Vixens Awards 2024
Rookie of the Year
Ava Batie
Most Dedicated Player
Suri Lee-Walker
Back of the Year
Carmen Samson
Most Improved Player
Emily James
Iron Women
Josey Hansen
Forward of the Year
Jess Delany
Players’ Player
Montana Taogaga
Most Points Scored
Rangimarie Wirihana
Player of the Year
Hinemoana Collier
The Thames Valley Vixens and the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes at the 2024 Thames Valley Rugby Union senior prizegiving. Photo / Thames Valley Rugby Union Swamp Foxes Awards 2024
Rookie of the Year
Quinn Collard
Most Dedicated Player
Connor McVerry
Back of the Year
Fletcher Morgan
Most Improved Player
Sione Etoni
Iron Man
Fletcher Morgan & Toddy Doolan
Forward of the Year
Will Martin
Most Points Scored
Quinn Collard
Loan Player of the Year
Will Martin
Most Valuable Player
Fletcher Morgan
Players’ Player
Matty Axtens
Player of the Year
Will Martin
Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.