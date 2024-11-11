Fletcher Morgan (left) and Toddy Doolan claimed the 2024 Iron Man award for the champion Thames Valley Swamp Foxes. Photo / Thames Valley Rugby Union

Fletcher Morgan (left) and Toddy Doolan claimed the 2024 Iron Man award for the champion Thames Valley Swamp Foxes. Photo / Thames Valley Rugby Union

Thames Valley Rugby Union held their senior prizegiving on Saturday night.

The event celebrated the individuals who made the two teams that won the Meads Cup in the men’s Heartland Championship and came runners-up in the North Island Heartland Women’s competition.

It was a massive season for both the Thames Valley Vixens and the Thames Valley Swamp Foxes.

The players and management came together to recognise this at the Thames Rugby & Sports Club.

Hamilton Marist’s Will Martin and Fletcher Morgan took home five Swamp Foxes awards between them.