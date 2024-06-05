Many memories and laughs were shared at the St Patrick's Te Awamutu Marist Rugby Football Club 75th Jubilee weekend. Photo / Jesse Wood

The St Patrick’s Te Awamutu Marist Rugby Football Club celebrated its 75th Jubilee last weekend.

St Patrick’s Rugby Football Club (St Pat’s) was formed in 1949 as a relationship with St Patrick’s Catholic School, Te Awamutu, under the patronage of Father McGrath and later incorporated in 1955.

In 1991, the club was renamed Te Awamutu Marist.

The weekend of celebrations included games of rugby, raffles, and appearances from former All Blacks Frank Bunce and Bill Birtwistle.

Friday night saw a well-attended mix and mingle at the Park Road-based clubrooms, with many former members coming out of the woodwork.

This was followed by the Te Awamutu Marist Bushpigs taking on Hamilton Marist in a Waikato club rugby Presidents clash.

The Hamiltonians drew 19-19 with the locals at Castleton Park in a tight contest under floodlights.

Te Awamutu Marist Bushpigs drew 19-19 with Hamilton Marist Presidents on Friday night of their 75th Jubilee weekend at Castleton Park in Te Awamutu. Photo / Jesse Wood

“What a weekend of 75th Jubilee celebrations,” a Te Awamutu Marist Facebook post said.

“It was awesome meeting all the past people from St Patrick’s – TA Marist Rugby, Cricket and Netball. All the past presidents, life members and committee members. It was truly a celebration.

“We all loved hearing the stories of history you all had to share. We are happy you all could attend and we also know many of you travelled from afar to be here so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

