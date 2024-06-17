Taupō sports results

Photo / Getty Images

Saturday Women’s Golf

The women’s competitions are such that the Saturday women’s play is a duplicate of the Tuesday women’s. It is therefore with bated breath that the winners of the highly coveted Foursomes Cup played on Tauhara is not known until each cohort has played.

With creditable scoring, Saturday players Janine McCauley and Lynette Mortleman won with one point less than Tuesday players Fran Robertson and Jill Lloyd on 73.5. With 74, a mere 0.5 behind Fran and Jill, Carmel Hopkins and Sue Murray did themselves proud by securing the third placing.

Given the slim differentials for the three pairs, each are worthy of having their individual attributes noted: Janine and Lynette scored 2s on the 16th, Jill and Fran for their indomitable attitude and Carmel and Sue for also scoring a 2 on the 17th.

While the remaining pairs in the pool might have lagged a fair way from the top scorers, Livvy Thompson is to be commended for gritting her teeth in completing play whilst worms on the greens squirmed their way further into her fear phobia.

Tūrangi Vets Golf

Another good field for the second round of the foursomes. Josh Scotwell and Jacqui ParanihI came first on 34 points followed by Ross Cooley and Diana Pye on 34.5. Mike Bowie and Robyn Izett came third on 35 points and then Rhonda Breen and Tom Rihia had 36. Lesley Cotterill and John Murray scored 36.5 and Alistair Baldwin and John Marshall 37.5. A pairs combined nett will be played on June 25 followed by the mid-winter dinner. Members please bring a plate.

Taupo Golf Vet Women

June 13: Cold out there today, no wind, a bit of sunshine. All in all, not bad for winter.

We played Tauhara. The course is looking good and there’s been lots of new tree planting. Future hazzards!

We played “yellow ball’ in teams. Lots to remember for the team scorers but they did a good job. The winning team were Fran Fuller, Val Stone and Viv Nyssen, and second were Judy Nairn, Colleen Wade, Carol Taylor and Pip Vivian. Well done ladies.

Mary Watts, Carmel Hopkins and Lynne Bowden all got 2s. Mary Watts got a Pharmacy 81 voucher for nearest the pin on 16th and Elaine Burchmore, a Liquorland voucher for nearest the pin on 17th. Viv Wrathall won longest putt for the Tremaines prize. Beryl Patterson and Fran Svenson won the raffle.











