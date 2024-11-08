Te Awamutu Old Boys coach Collin Moore (middle) and his team during a 1965 trip. Photo / Chris Bayley
Chris Bayley, in his 80s, still works for Pikiroa Organic Farm often and flies planes.
Bayley’s rugby journey included playing for Wairarapa and Waikato, with highlights in the 1960s.
Bayley values family and heritage, with four generations of Bayleys on the Owairaka Valley Rd farm.
The Waikato Rugby Union has a long history of producing standout players. Waikato Herald reporter Jesse Wood is looking at this talent of the past and what they have been up to. This week, he caught up with Chris Bayley.
Chalky was the first pilot to escape occupied France and even had a book written about him – Pilot on the Run.
His enthusiasm for Chris to play rugby was 100%. Chris represented Eastern Southland in 1963 alongside the likes of Southland players “Spud” Tait, Robin Archer and Wattie Archer.
“That’s where playing for Waikato came into being. My father used to call me Jim, He wrote to me and said, ‘Jim time to come home’. I came home because he was not that well, and so began another chapter,” Chris said.
“I lined up with Te Awamutu Old Boys Rugby Football Club in 1964, played for Te Awamutu Sub-Union and then I was lucky enough to get a few games with the Waikato Rugby team at the end of the season.”
Chris said that local dentist Collin Moore was a great coach for Old Boys.
With two appearances for his home province in 1964, Chris became Waikato Rugby No 571.
“It wasn’t really what I was aiming for, I sort of just moved up. But every game I played, I really played the best I could,” Chris said.
“That was basically it for rugby. I met some great people and real characters.”
His highlight was playing for the Te Awamutu Sub-Union against the reputable Piako Peace Cup side scattered with Clarke brothers.
The Te Awamutu team “gelled well and had a very good win”.
“I came off that paddock and I thought ‘yes, we got it right’. I always remember that. We had Graham Dewdney and the likes of Andy Bell. It’s a shame we didn’t have a photograph that year,” Chris said.