Close to halftime with a solid period of attack, Cambridge were awarded a penalty 30 metres out in front.

Te Awamutu College 1st XV lock Tyrone Bullock looks to nab the ball in the lineout. Photo / Jesse Wood

A successful kick meant the teams went into the break at 8-3 in favour of Te Awamutu.

The second half was back and forward with both teams exploiting the opposition.

The local college team dominated in the narrower channels with some great ball running in the forwards while their Waipā neighbours seemed to have an edge in the backs, making good yards out wide.

After a sustained attack early in the second half, Burke spotted a lack of Cambridge cover defence and from 10 metres out, dropped the ball on to his foot and darted through the line to regather and score.

He then converted his own try to give Te Awamutu a 15-3 lead.

The next 10 minutes saw Te Awamutu swing into attack with good field position but little errors cost them the opportunity to put the game out of reach.

With eight minutes remaining, Cambridge wrestled some ascendency back and battled over in the corner for a try.

One of their replacement backs slotted the conversion from out wide.

With five minutes remaining, it was game on with the score sitting at 15-10 to Te Awamutu.

The Te Awamutu College side secured the kickoff and swung straight into attack.

With the game in the balance, the forwards dominated some close exchanges and took the game beyond Cambridge’s reach with a ruck penalty, 30 metres out to the left of the sticks.

Te Awamutu College 1st XV player of the day Jaoquin Burke prepares to kick the ball. Photo / Jesse Wood

Burke calmly stepped up and slotted the penalty to make the score 18-10 with two minutes remaining.

Neither side were able to add to their score in the final minute, with referee Carl Peake calling time to rapturous applause from the big crowd.

Burke was named player of the day for his side. He controlled the game well with his kicking skill and creativity, showcasing his tight spiral bombs that left the opposition wondering.

The Te Awamutu front row of Brody Emery, Jacob Sheridan and Kainan Kelly was exceptional setting the platform for the entire night.

It was a great occasion and showcase for Waipā high school sport with the Te Awamutu College Under-15 rugby team also winning their exchange with Cambridge High School 34-12 in the curtain raiser.

In the netball challenge, the Cambridge Premier Kōwhai team dominated early and held on to their lead to eventually win by 10 goals against Te Awamutu College.

The Te Awamutu College 1st XV celebrate their 2024 Waipā Cup victory with a haka. Photo / Jesse Wood

Tries: Ruben Kasper, Jaoquin Burke.

Conversions: Jaoquin Burke.

Penalties: Jaoquin Burke (2).

MVP Points: 3: Jaoquin Burke, 2: Brody Emery, 1: Jacob Sheridan.