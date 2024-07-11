Chasing their fourth consecutive victory and retaining the cup, Te Awamutu started strong and dominated territory and possession in the opening exchanges.
With the weight of possession Te Awamutu were awarded a penalty in the attack zone and No 10 Jaoquin Burke slotted the kick for a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes.
Both teams used their kicking game to good effect but the Cambridge outside backs failed to take a high spiralling bomb, and Te Awamutu flanker Cooper Gedye pounced in the loose ball, offloading to Ruben Kasper who dashed 30 metres down the wing to score.
The unsuccessful conversion left the score at 8-0.
The local college team dominated in the narrower channels with some great ball running in the forwards while their Waipā neighbours seemed to have an edge in the backs, making good yards out wide.
After a sustained attack early in the second half, Burke spotted a lack of Cambridge cover defence and from 10 metres out, dropped the ball on to his foot and darted through the line to regather and score.
He then converted his own try to give Te Awamutu a 15-3 lead.
The next 10 minutes saw Te Awamutu swing into attack with good field position but little errors cost them the opportunity to put the game out of reach.
With eight minutes remaining, Cambridge wrestled some ascendency back and battled over in the corner for a try.
One of their replacement backs slotted the conversion from out wide.
With five minutes remaining, it was game on with the score sitting at 15-10 to Te Awamutu.
The Te Awamutu College side secured the kickoff and swung straight into attack.
With the game in the balance, the forwards dominated some close exchanges and took the game beyond Cambridge’s reach with a ruck penalty, 30 metres out to the left of the sticks.
Burke calmly stepped up and slotted the penalty to make the score 18-10 with two minutes remaining.