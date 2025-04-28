Mukuka said professional boxing was a different ball game compared to amateur boxing, as there were more rounds, longer fights, and different judging criteria, however, he was prepared.

“I have been doing a variety of different running, like hill sprints, long distance, sprints, and strength and conditioning at Fitzone Matamata.

“For my sparring, I have been going to different gyms around the Waikato, doing as many rounds as I can –sparring with heavier and more experienced opponents.”

It’s looking like he will need the thorough preparation ahead of Saturday’s match, as Malthus is coming off two knockout wins in a row, including a win over an undefeated boxer Zane Adams, of Peach Boxing Gym.

However, Mukuka said he was not too concerned.

“I’ve heard that he stopped Zane Adams in the fourth round, but when I was in the amateurs, I fought Zane Adams at the Golden Glove tournament, stopping him in the second round. Style makes the fight.”

While he does have his eyes set on a world championship belt, he says he doesn’t have an opponent wish list.

“I don’t have anyone in particular I want to fight, I want to put my name out there. I’m a fighter and I will fight anyone that my coach will put me in the ring with.”

Aside from the Mukuka v Malthus title fight, there are also three other professional boxing matches happening on the day.

Jadene Tredaway will take on Tania Barnett for a super lightweight title, Saskia Elliott will fight Toni Moki for a title in the welterweight division, and Tinta Smith will fight Stacey Loye in the super middleweight division.

In addition to those matches, there will be Mod Thai and kickboxing fights, including a belt title tag team kickboxing event.

Ironfist Promotions presents: Chasing Greatness will be held instead of Lani Daniels’ IBF world light heavyweight title fight against Nailini Helu.

Daniels’ fight in Taupō was cancelled due to venue issues and rising costs. She is currently not booked to defend the title.

Iron Fist Promotions is run by Waikato residents Craig Edwards and Nigel Elliott.

Their partnership began when Elliot approached Edwards to come on board as a sponsor.

Together, as IronFist Promotions, they also ran the Lani Daniels v Bolatito Oluwole world title match at the Globox Arena in Hamilton last year.

The Details

What: Ironfist Promotions presents: Chasing Greatness, boxing event

When: Saturday, May 3

Where: Te Awamutu Event Centre

Tickets: Online via Eventfinda eventfinda.co.nz/2025/chasing-greatness/te-awamutu