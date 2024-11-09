For 56 days in July, August and September 1981, about 150,000 people took part in more than 200 demonstrations in 28 locations around New Zealand.

About 1500 people were charged with offences stemming from these protests.

The world was watching.

For Te Awamutu Old Boys rep Michael “Spot” Ryburn and Taupiri’s James Fowlie, July 25, 1981 was the day they had the potential to make their provincial debuts off the bench if injuries were to occur.

After the match was cancelled, they were never capped for Waikato, but Ryburn did face the Springboks 12 years later as he donned the Western Australia kit in a 71-8 loss.

Last Sunday, the 1981 Waikato Rugby provincial side held a reunion that told a story of camaraderie and remembrance.

Ōhaupō Rugby Sports Club life member and New Zealand Harlequins member Peter “Blood” Bloodworth hosted the former Waikato Rugby players at his man caves – Bloodshed.

The 1981 Waikato Rugby team were reunited with the Ranfurly Shield on Sunday afternoon. Photo / Jesse Wood

Bloodworth’s sheds are a rugby fan’s dream, with an impressive collection of almost 100 jerseys, rugby gear, photos and memorabilia.

Ex-players came from near and far to reminisce.

The majority of the 1981 squad attended, apart from loose forwards Miles Martin and Miah Melsom, coach/selector George Simpkin and manager Roy Brookes who have passed away.

The old friends shared stories, told jokes and enjoyed each other’s company on a sunny Waikato day.

Assistant selector/coach Neil Gray and the former players said they were grateful to Bloodworth for his hospitality and for reuniting them.

When the team gathered for a photo, the smiles on their faces were priceless as New Zealand Rugby president Matthew Cooper brought an old friend of theirs out for the picture – the Ranfurly Shield.

Former Waikato Rugby captain Pat "Foxy" Bennett and his 1981 teammates were delighted as New Zealand Rugby president Matthew Cooper brought the real Ranfurly Shield out to replace a dummy. Photo / Jesse Wood

The team had held the trophy in 1981, winning it on September 7, 1980, off Auckland thanks to an Arthur Stone intercept try.

Waikato kept it for eight successful defences before it was nabbed by Wellington on August 1, 1981.

Bloodworth addressed the group saying that now he had brought them all together, it was their responsibility to keep in touch with their old mates.

So even though there was no match played on July 25, 1981 – rugby was still the winner.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.