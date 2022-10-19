The exhibition features a photo by Kiwi photographer Richard Robinson which highlights the work done to protect New Zealand's population of southern right whales. Photo / Richard Robinson

The Waikato Museum will be the first New Zealand host for this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

The world-renowned competition exhibition is comprised of 100 photographs, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, which will be on show from December 9 until April 23.

Founded in 1965 by BBC Wildlife Magazine, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is a competition for photographers of all ages and abilities that capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

Waikato Museum's director of museum and arts Liz Cotton says the Waikato Museum was thrilled to be the first New Zealand host for this year's exhibition.

"Wildlife Photographer of the Year provides a global platform to showcase some of the best photography talent from around the world for over 55 years," Cotton says.

"This year's award-winners include a stunning image by New Zealander photographer Richard Robinson, highlighting the work done to protect New Zealand's population of tohorā/southern right whales."

The exhibition will showcase exceptional photographs which capture fascinating animal behaviour. Photo / Dmity Kokh

Director of the Natural History Museum, Dr Doug Gurr, says the photos have been captured by some of the best photographers from around the world.

"The photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder. These inspiring images convey the human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot – from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce-back of a protected species."

The competition receives entries from over 90 countries. Every entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

This year's award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by well over a million people.

The Natural History Museum joined forces with the BBC Wildlife Magazine in 1984 to create the competition as it is known today. The competition is now solely run and owned by the Natural History Museum.

Entries for the 2023 awards open on Monday, October 17.

For more information on the exhibition coming to Hamilton, visit the Waikato Museum's website.

The Details:

What: Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

When: December 9 to April 23, daily 10am to 5pm.

Where: Waikato Museum, Hamilton.

Tickets: Entry fees apply.