Working group will look further at how Streets for People project will work

These speed humps in Taylor St in Cambridge are part of the Streets for People project. Photo / Supplied

A final decision on temporary changes being trialled as part of the Streets for People project in Cambridge has been deferred and a working group established to look into the plan.

The resolution from last week's Waipā District Council meeting means the trial measures, which include a pop-up cycleway in Wilson St and two no-entry accesses in Grosvenor and Victoria St East, will remain in place until a decision is finalised.

Waipā councillors asked for a working group to be established that will include elected members, council staff and community representatives from Cambridge and across the district.

The group will provide recommendations to the council on this project as well as future walking and cycling and urban mobility projects.

The Cambridge trial measures will remain in place until a decision is finalised. Photo / Supplied

Waipā Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk said it was important to ensure council decisions made regarding these projects were community based.

"I am really reluctant to approve the recommendations, I don't disagree with them but I want to make sure that we bring the community along with us on this.

"We've talked about establishing a working group so let's do that and then bring these recommendations to that group."

Waipā District Council service delivery group manager, Dawn Inglis, said the trial had provided useful insights into which measures would and would not help make streets safer and easier for kids, cyclists and pedestrians to walk, cycle and scooter to school and around town.

The coloured dots at the intersection of Clare and Grey Sts in Cambridge are being removed. Photo / Supplied

However, she understood the need to establish a working group to help guide walking and cycling projects and provide a community perspective.

"We know the value of community feedback, which has already resulted in a number of changes being made to the network.

"We've removed the one-way access on upper Duke St and have made other improvements following feedback.

"Now we look forward to working with our community to decide how we progress the project from here."

The working group will be established this month to discuss the recommendations put forward to the council at last week's meeting and agree an action plan, which will be brought back to the council for adoption later this year.