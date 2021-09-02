New supermarket likely to see lower speed limit on section of Wairere Drive

The junction of Wairere Drive and Karewa Place where new traffic lights would allow a right turn into the side street. Photo / Supplied

A stretch of Wairere Drive closest to The Base shopping centre in Hamilton looks like having the speed limit reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h as plans progress to build a Pak'nSave supermarket at 980 Te Rapa Rd, opposite the main entrance to The Base.

Hamilton City Council wants to reduce the speed limit on Wairere Drive, between Arthur Porter Drive (where the Waikato Expressway becomes Mangaharakeke Drive) and Pukete Rd (near the APL Windows Solutions factory).

The proposal is now open for community feedback to the city council by Monday, September 27. Go to: haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz/

The reduced speed limit on Wairere Drive would allow traffic heading to the new Pak'nSave to right turn into (but not out of) Karewa Place which connects with Eagle Way. The new supermarket is to be built at the corner of Eagle Way and Te Rapa Rd, opposite the existing Countdown Te Rapa.

A condition of the Pak'nSave resource consent requires traffic lights to be installed at the intersection of Wairere Drive and Karewa Place, allowing a right turn into Karewa Place from Wairere Drive. Karewa Place runs from Wairere Drive along the rear of the existing Kmart Te Rapa and past Couplands Bakery to Eagle Way.

Hamilton's city transportation unit manager Robyn Denton said: "For the traffic lights to operate safely and to meet the legal obligations for speed limits, we are proposing to reduce the speed limit on Wairere Drive, from Arthur Porter Drive to Pukete Rd, from 80km/h to 60km/h.

"While the resource consent has been granted, council still needs to separately agree to reduce the speed limit for the development to go ahead. We can't reduce a speed limit without consulting with our community first – their feedback is important, as it will inform the final decision," said Denton.

Council's data shows the average travelling speeds on this 1.2km section of Wairere Drive are currently around 66km/h, indicating that reducing the speed limit to 60km/h would have minimal impact on travel time in this area, the council says.

"Lowering the speed limit would allow the required traffic lights to be installed at the intersection of Karewa Place and Wairere Drive and the development to proceed," said Denton.

"A lower speed limit on Wairere Drive would also provide safety benefits for those on foot or bike trying to cross at these busy intersections, aligning with our focus on providing a safe and accessible transport network for all road users."