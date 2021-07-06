Keeping Cambridge beautiful: New signs to welcome visitors soon

One of the four selected pictures that will welcome visitors to Cambridge soon. Photo / Supplied

Signs at Cambridge's four main town entrances at Hamilton Rd, Victoria St, Tirau Rd and Cambridge Rd are about to receive a makeover.

Following the Cambridge i-SITE's successes in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards, the Cambridge Community Board and i-SITE have been reviewing the current town signs and found the four sites in need of an upgrade.

The current signs were designed for the world rowing championships 10 years ago and are now showing signs of wear and tear. Waipā District Council group manager Debbie Lascelles said the signs were no longer fit-for-purpose.

"Our town signs have needed a revamp for some time now. Cambridge is growing rapidly and we want our signage to reflect our town and community."

Four images, chosen by council staff and the Cambridge Community Board, have already been selected to represent the town.

The pictures show Leamington Band Rotunda, to represent the town's architectural heritage, Victoria Bridge, to represent the structure connecting the two sides of the Waikato River, Lake Te Kō Utu to showcase the "wash bowl" and the rowing on Karāpiro to showcase the sport represented in the area.

The board also took advice from Ngāti Koroki Kahukura for the signs which will feature the wording "Nau mai Haere mai ki Te Oko Horoi" meaning 'Welcome to the wash bowl", as said by Kingi Tāwhiao in the 1860s.

Ngāti Koroki Kahukura spokesperson Poto Davies said the new signs were a reflection of mana whenua's strong ties to Cambridge and history of the town.

"Kingi Tāwhiao and many hapū camped at Lake Te Kō Utu when the Native Land Court was sitting in Cambridge. Following the land wars and the confiscation of 1.2 million acres Tāwhiao sought the return of whenua. Lake Te Kō Utu was a place of solace and symbolical healing as he and the people prayed and washed away the pain and grief of land loss."