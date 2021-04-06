What's the difference? Zebra crossing or courtesy crossing - who has the right of way?

A courtesy crossing in Hamilton's London St. At courtesy crossings, drivers are not obligated to stop because they have the right of way. Photo / Supplied

Do you know the difference between a courtesy crossing and a zebra crossing - and who has the right of way?

It seems many people do not, and the Hamilton City Council is working to educate the public in the interest of road safety.

At courtesy crossings, drivers are not obligated to stop because they have the right of way, but can choose to be polite and give way to pedestrians.

A simple gesture such as a wave or nod is a good indication from the driver to the pedestrian they will wait for them to cross, the council says.

Pedestrians have right-of-way only at a zebra crossing, meaning vehicles must stop to let pedestrians cross.

The council has launched an education campaign urging pedestrians and drivers to become more aware of the city's courtesy crossings.

Courtesy crossings are identified as a raised pedestrian platform built on top of the road.

Most courtesy crossings are red and have a brick-like pattern. They're designed to slow traffic and provide a designated safe place for pedestrians to cross.

In the past five years, Hamilton pedestrians were involved in 222 crashes and incidents on city roads. Most were non-injury but unfortunately, there were 48 serious injuries and eight fatal incidents.

"It's important all road users know how to use courtesy crossings correctly to keep our community safe," says city transportation unit manager Jason Harrison.

Council staff will be out and about helping to educate people at courtesy crossings and pavement decals will be placed to identify these crossings throughout the city.

"Sometimes it may be a bit confusing on who gives way at courtesy crossings, so we hope this campaign will help raise awareness on how to use them correctly.

"We want our community to feel safe whether they're walking, biking, scootering or driving but to do so we all have an important role to play in understanding and following the road rules," says Harrison.