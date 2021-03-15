Cambridge trials safer street methods as part Streets for People

Waipā District Council is also testing speed humps and painted dots at the intersection of Weld and Williams streets as part of the Streets for People project. Photo / Supplied

Around 15 temporary changes - including painted dots on the road and speed cushions – have been installed on a network of streets around Cambridge.

The changes are part of the Streets for People project which aims to make streets safer and easier for kids – and all residents - to walk, bike and scooter to school and around town.

Over the next three months, Waipā District Council will trial more than 25 changes. A further 10 are about to be installed in the coming weeks to see which are most effective.

The council's service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis said so far the rollout of the project had been smooth.

"We have already had a lot of great feedback from residents on this project, some positive and some negative. All feedback helps us to see which of the temporary changes are working well and which might not be."

Once all temporary road changes are in place, the council will be able to use the feedback to make any necessary adjustments. "Or remove some if needed," says Inglis.

Some of the installed changes include speed cushions on Bryce St, an improved crossing point on Hamilton Rd, painted dots and buildouts at the intersection of Williams and Weld streets and a no-entry into Grosvenor St from Taylor St.



Inglis said some of the biggest temporary changes with the most significant effect on traffic movement were still to be rolled out.

From this week contractors will begin the installation of a pop-up cycleway on Wilson and Duke streets and a one-way access on upper Duke St where it meets Bryce St.

While these temporary changes are in place, the Council asks residents to be patient, understanding and willing to test them out.

Once the measures have been in place for three weeks, residents will be able to have their say on each of the changes and whether they are working or not here.