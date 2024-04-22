The inaugural Whangamatā parkrun was attended by 65 people on Saturday.

The inaugural Whangamatā parkrun was attended by 65 people on Saturday.

Whangamatā's inaugural parkrun proved to be a hit as the event drew in a number of participants from out of town.

Parkrun, first established in Britain in 2004, is a free, community event where people can walk, jog or run together on Saturday mornings. It has since grown to more than 2000 locations worldwide.

The parkrun group in Whangamatā, based out of the Moana Point Reserve, is the first in the Coromandel Peninsula and the 45th in New Zealand.

The inaugural event, organised by local resident Karen Crossan, took place on Saturday when 65 keen runners braved the wet weather.

Crossan said runners from various parkruns around New Zealand, plus one from the United Kingdom braved the elements on Saturday morning.

Parkrunners from Owairaka, Western Springs, Tauranga and Hawkes Bay joined in.

“We also had a good turnout of about eight volunteers which helped it run smoothly.”

Crossan said the event would now be a weekly fixture on the Whangamatā calendar.

“We had a lot [of people] from Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga [taking part in the event]; a guy came from Lower Hutt, he had done every parkrun in New Zealand.”

She set up the course along Moana Reserve together with co-race director Tony Warren.

“We feel that this is a beautiful course around the estuary, mostly on grass, which is better for the legs and knees, rather than pounding the roads. It will not be a fast course due to it being on grass, therefore a challenge and strength building course,” Crossan said.

Karen Crossan is co-ordinating parkrun in Whangamatā.

“It is open to all ages and abilities. I have over the years participated, and so many people come along, never having participated in anything like it before, and the thrill they get from finishing and the encouragement from the parkrun community is amazing.

“I have been a runner for most of my life, running competitively for several years, with some success, and know the benefit of being fit and the feeling of accomplishment of just finishing.

“We know the running community is extremely supportive of every level of fitness, especially those that are new to walking or running and know the real value of volunteers and family support.”

Anyone keen to get involved can contact Crossan on 021 244 7342 or kjv.karenc@gmail.com.

More information can be found at parkrun.co.nz