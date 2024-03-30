Keen runner Karen Crossan is bringing parkrun to Whangamatā from April 20.

Whangamatā resident Karen Crossan is bringing an international running event to the town - the first for the Coromandel Peninsula.

Crossan is launching parkrun, a free, community event where people can walk, jog or run together.

Parkrun was established in Britain in 2004, as a collection of 5km events for walkers and runners that take place on Saturday mornings. It has since grown to more than 2000 locations worldwide.

The parkrun group in Whangamatā, based out of the Moana Point Reserve, will be the first in the Coromandel and the 45th in New Zealand.

The official start date is April 20.

“It is timed and your result [gets] emailed the same day. It takes place every Saturday at 8am, with the choice to stay for coffee and chat afterwards,” Crossan said.

The Whangamatā parkrun group will add to the 44 already operating across New Zealand, including one that tackles the Whanganui Riverbank (pictured).

“It is open to all ages and abilities. I have over the years participated, and so many people come along, never having participated in anything like it before, and the thrill they get from finishing and the encouragement from the parkrun community is amazing.

“I have been a runner for most of my life, running competitively for several years, with some success, and know the benefit of being fit and the feeling of accomplishment of just finishing.”

She set up the course along Moana Reserve together with co-race director Tony Warren.

“We feel that this is a beautiful course around the estuary, mostly on grass, which is better for the legs and knees, rather than pounding the roads. It will not be a fast course due to it being on grass, therefore a challenge and strength building course,” Crossan said.

Karen Crossan says the running community is extremely supportive of every level of fitness.

Crossan and Warren had been trialling the course already and would continue to do so “unofficially” until April 20, but people were welcome to come along.

“Both Tony and myself have been members of the YMCA Marathon Club for many years and other clubs over time, as well as avid parkrunners.

“We know the running community is extremely supportive of every level of fitness, especially those that are new to walking or running and know the real value of volunteers and family support.”

Crossan said the event was not only for keen sportspeople.

“[It’s] for walkers and volunteers, being a great way to meet people and be part of a fabulous community.

“Not everyone is a runner or walker, but there are those that get their fulfilment from being part of the community.”

Anyone keen to get involved can contact Crossan on 021 244 7342 or kjv.karenc@gmail.com

More information can be found at parkrun.co.nz

