Nutritionist Rochelle Panting is part of a personal development Wellness Workshop.

Waipā life coach Julia Viladomiu and nutritionist Rochelle Panting are offering a personal development Wellness Workshop to the local community.

The pair are presenting their three-week workshop to the educators at Mountaineers Daycare in Viladomiu’s home village of Pirongia.

“Julia and I have come together with the intention of raising awareness about mental and physical well-being,” said Panting, who is based in Kihikihi.

“We both have our own businesses, but we have combined our skills to put these workshops together.”

The Wellness Workshop is focused on promoting healthier habits concerning food intake and relationships with others and ourselves.

”Our goal is to provide our community with the right tools to have healthier interactions with others and themselves,” Viladomiu said.

“Taking a holistic approach that includes both the mind and the physical body makes our workshop unique and comprehensive.”

Local life coach Julia Viladomiu presenting part of a personal development Wellness Workshop.

They have created activities and useful tips to engage the audience to improve their daily lives and interactions.

“We discuss emotions and how to manage them, barriers that hold us back, how our body functions, how to balance our plate and what nutrients we need,” Panting said.

Although this is their maiden workshop, Panting and Viladomiu plan to branch out to one school at a time.

Another local primary school is interested in taking on the Wellness Workshop and they are in the process of confirming dates as they “slowly put our feelers out there”.

“We really want to teach people to understand that they can take control of their health.”

If any schools are interested in taking on the workshop email rochellepanting@gmail.com or julia.viladomiu@gmail.com.