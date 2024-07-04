We climbed up on to a mound and observed the amazing landscapes, not only across the lake, but back towards Mt Tauhara.

This splendid site will soon be a great place to call home.

We then ventured into the established areas and back down to the lake.

The rainy days have made little difference to the depth of the water, which is still shallow.

The swans picking about in the shallows looked no happier than they did last week.

The hot pool near the Scout hut, which has recently been remodelled with a concrete ledge and sculptured sides, is at present some 15m from the lake’s edge.

The Scout hut is one of the few old structures by the shore and has also been repainted and fixed up, which is great to see.

It really was as warm as a summer’s day by the time we finished our walk. What’s the date again?

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

June 26

Last week, we began from the Hub beside the new roundabout in Wairakei Drive and headed into the bush and down towards the great river.

Much work has been carried out in clearing blackberry brambles and this has opened up a great view high above the river that affords a line of sight all the way up to Huka Falls and then downstream into the far distance.

One lovely surprise happened shortly after this point, when an uncanny, loud and clear note sounded just above our heads.

It took a bit of searching but, eventually, we spotted behind a few of the bare twigs of winter, a bellbird.

It is amazing that this small creature can produce such a resonant pure sound that any church tower would be proud of.

The tiny bird skipped about now and then, giving out its perfect song.

We travelled down to the bridge that carries State Highway 1 over the Waikato.

It is always a marvel to witness the massive trucks charging across.

We stood underneath the east side of the bridge where the full force of the huge trucks hammers down upon the deck of the bridge, and it was hard not to flinch as the concrete beams rattled and the girders tensed against the massive forces.

We travelled along the well-trodden east-side path and up to Huka Falls, which was in good voice raging away, releasing megawatts of power into the river below.

Finally, we moved back to the Hub where coffee and good cheer awaited us.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com

Monday Walkers

The weather forecast stated heavy rain was due to arrive in Taupō about lunchtime.

This dire warning didn’t deter 17 keen walkers from gathering at Two Mile Bay Reserve in anticipation of a bracing jaunt around the Lions Walk.

Fortunately, the wind was on our backs for the first half of our walk, giving us a help along.

We were joined at the next bay by another Monday Walker and his big black labrador, who wanted a toll of pats and kind words from each of us as we passed.

The rain really wasn’t too unpleasant, just a fine drizzle.

Many of us had dressed for the cold and were soon sweltering in our warm jackets and raincoats, getting wetter from the inside than the outside as the leaders were like a couple of race horses striding out like pacers, neck and neck for the finish line.

We did meet a few other people making the most of the lull before the storm, some walking, some biking and others on electric scooters, of which we were a little envious.

The birds were the only ones who seemed to be enjoying the misty morning, with cormorants, mallard ducks, black swans and a blue-faced heron all in feeding mode along the shore or, as in the case of the cormorants, perched like statues on the rocks.

We called a halt at 9.45am at the end of the concreted section of the path, where we imitated the shags, perching along the wooden rails to enjoy our morning tea before heading back to Two Mile Bay.

We made it back before the rain came in earnest and felt well pleased with ourselves for having ventured out to enjoy fellowship and fancy footwork in our endeavour to maintain our weekly fitness.