Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down

Phil and Sarah have been behind the counter at Rainbow Point Dairy in Taupō for more than 20 years, but are hanging up their icecream scoops.

Thumbs up

To our two lovely owners of Rainbow Point Dairy, who are hanging up their icecream scoops and are off to pastures new after over 20 years of service. Many customers gathered at the store to farewell the popular pair and wish them well in their new adventure. Good luck Sarah and Phil, your friendly, smiling faces will be sorely missed.

To Dr Anat Enden-Izhaki at the Taupō Medical Centre, you are a treasure! So thankful to receive your care and wisdom.

To Taupō District Council for their open governance style.

To Graeme from Bunnings and his mate Andrew from Zip. Thank you both for your help in sorting out a water flow reducer for my shower.

A huge thank you to Emma from Taupō Automotive for fixing my car on a Friday afternoon, when I brought her in without an appointment, the car sounded and smelt terrible but it was no trouble for Emma.

Thumbs Down

To all the inconsiderate residents around the Marabou Cres area who think it’s okay to let off fireworks at 10.30 on a Sunday night, when Guy Fawkes was a week ago. You are the reason they should be banned. Think about your neighbours instead of just yourselves.

To backyard fireworks. Once again, in the hills above Acacia Bay, animals were subjected to a prolonged barrage of loud bangs, whistles and screeches. Yet again we spent the evening trying to keep our horses calm. Apparently, you literally have money to burn, so how about a donation to the SPCA?

