We were amazed at the number and approachability of the toutouwai flitting about the shrubby understory. Although known for their curiosity and friendliness these robins seemed particularly active. Their nesting session begins in September so perhaps that explains their behaviour. The sounds of tūī, kerurū, and kotare were heard.

Exploring Ōtanewainuku Forest.

Next, we deviated off the loop track to join the Whataroa Falls Track. This is a steeper, more slippery downhill trail.

A small stream was easily crossed using large rocks as stepping stones. The waterfall drops 15 metres into the pool below in a horsetail fashion which means for most part the falling water stays in contact with the rock behind and then sprays out like the tail of a horse.

It is hidden in a lovely, sheltered spot with large flat rocks to clamber over and trees overhanging from the banks above.

All too soon we had to leave and make the upwards journey to rejoin the Rimu Loop.

Huge fallen rimu, one estimated to be 450 years old, bordered our route.

Luminous, floppy ear fungi and solid dinner plate-sized bracket fungi grew on dying trunks and decaying wood.

The Rimu Loop finishes at the carpark but across the road the Summit Loop Track begins. This is a track that goes steadily, 640 metres up to a tower on the top of a rhyolite dome. From here there are views to the sea, and across pine forests and farmland.

It was well worth the effort and the climb to look out over such a panorama.

There were lots guesses and puzzling as we tried to identify the islands and prominent mountain tops we could see but we did agree on Mt Tarawera and a smoking Whakaari/White Island.

The route down is steep but easily accomplished. A few kahikatea were growing beside this track but there are many tall pukatea trees in this area of the forest.

These damp-loving trees have wide diameters and large root buttresses fluting out into the ground perfect as hiding places or sheltering from the wind. We exited just as a loud clap of thunder was heard and hurried to remove our somewhat muddy boots before a few spits of rain fell on our heads. How is that for perfect timing?

Next week we are in the mountains.








