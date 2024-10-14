What a difference a week makes. This Monday the rain postponed its arrival, and we had a great, and dry day walking tracks in the Ōtanewainuku Forest. This is an area of 1220ha of unlogged native bush with a shelter and some tracks cut by Rotarians and others cut by workers on a 1990s employment scheme.
After almost two hours’ travel, we were glad to tumble out of the vans, stretch our legs and soak up the peacefulness and the greenness surrounding us.
Thermoses at the ready we enjoyed an al fresco smoko before walking the Rimu Loop Track.
Although the gradient is easy the trail floor is heavily latticed with rope like roots. Kareao or supplejack dangles down from above and twists on the ground occasionally acting as a trip wire for those distracted by looking skyward.
Kāmahi with its multiple trunks, tawa and mamaku and other tree ferns shelter under the canopy of enormous rimu. Many of these giants were providing a home and support for epiphytes and rata vines. Little specks of red scattered on the ground alerted us to flowering toropapa, another plant that enjoys the protection of rimu. Their red trumpet-shaped flowers are beautifully scented, and their name even translates to “scented grove”.