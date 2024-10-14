Advertisement
Walking tracks: Exploring Ōtanewainuku Forest

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read
The Whataroa Falls in Ōtanewainuku Forest.

What a difference a week makes. This Monday the rain postponed its arrival, and we had a great, and dry day walking tracks in the Ōtanewainuku Forest. This is an area of 1220ha of unlogged native bush with a shelter and some tracks cut by Rotarians and others cut by workers on a 1990s employment scheme.

After almost two hours’ travel, we were glad to tumble out of the vans, stretch our legs and soak up the peacefulness and the greenness surrounding us.

Thermoses at the ready we enjoyed an al fresco smoko before walking the Rimu Loop Track.

Although the gradient is easy the trail floor is heavily latticed with rope like roots. Kareao or supplejack dangles down from above and twists on the ground occasionally acting as a trip wire for those distracted by looking skyward.

Kāmahi with its multiple trunks, tawa and mamaku and other tree ferns shelter under the canopy of enormous rimu. Many of these giants were providing a home and support for epiphytes and rata vines. Little specks of red scattered on the ground alerted us to flowering toropapa, another plant that enjoys the protection of rimu. Their red trumpet-shaped flowers are beautifully scented, and their name even translates to “scented grove”.

We were amazed at the number and approachability of the toutouwai flitting about the shrubby understory. Although known for their curiosity and friendliness these robins seemed particularly active. Their nesting session begins in September so perhaps that explains their behaviour. The sounds of tūī, kerurū, and kotare were heard.

Exploring Ōtanewainuku Forest.
Next, we deviated off the loop track to join the Whataroa Falls Track. This is a steeper, more slippery downhill trail.

A small stream was easily crossed using large rocks as stepping stones. The waterfall drops 15 metres into the pool below in a horsetail fashion which means for most part the falling water stays in contact with the rock behind and then sprays out like the tail of a horse.

It is hidden in a lovely, sheltered spot with large flat rocks to clamber over and trees overhanging from the banks above.

All too soon we had to leave and make the upwards journey to rejoin the Rimu Loop.

Huge fallen rimu, one estimated to be 450 years old, bordered our route.

Luminous, floppy ear fungi and solid dinner plate-sized bracket fungi grew on dying trunks and decaying wood.

The Rimu Loop finishes at the carpark but across the road the Summit Loop Track begins. This is a track that goes steadily, 640 metres up to a tower on the top of a rhyolite dome. From here there are views to the sea, and across pine forests and farmland.

Exploring Ōtanewainuku Forest.
It was well worth the effort and the climb to look out over such a panorama.

There were lots guesses and puzzling as we tried to identify the islands and prominent mountain tops we could see but we did agree on Mt Tarawera and a smoking Whakaari/White Island.

The route down is steep but easily accomplished. A few kahikatea were growing beside this track but there are many tall pukatea trees in this area of the forest.

These damp-loving trees have wide diameters and large root buttresses fluting out into the ground perfect as hiding places or sheltering from the wind. We exited just as a loud clap of thunder was heard and hurried to remove our somewhat muddy boots before a few spits of rain fell on our heads. How is that for perfect timing?

Next week we are in the mountains. If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com

