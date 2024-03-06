Sarah Tomlinson (left) loves participating in running events with her husband Phil and children Matthew and Ivy.

Sarah Tomlinson (left) loves participating in running events with her husband Phil and children Matthew and Ivy.

Walkers and runners already know exercise is good for the soul, and many get an extra boost from moving in beautiful surroundings.

Locals in Tūrangi also know that it doesn’t get much more beautiful than the Tongariro River Trail, making it a natural choice for the first event in the Aramex Kiwi Walk and Run series, which kicks off this weekend.

The March 9 event will see walkers and runners take to the trail for 5km, 11km and 14.5km events, with many taking part as groups of families and friends.

For some, outdoor exercise goes beyond being a fun activity to become an important lifeline against the harder parts of life.

One participant, Phil Hands, said he will be taking part as moral support for his wife.

“I am supporting my wife on this walk because she has complex PTSD, and physical activity serves as a tonic for her soul.

“I know she prefers not to be alone during these activities, as anxiety can strike unexpectedly.

“I have been by her side through the highs and lows, and I am proud to support her.

“She is a survivor, and I am proud to be her husband.”

Linda Vermeren said she will be participating alongside her daughter Laura, to celebrate her recovery from cancer.

“My daughter, Laura, was diagnosed with aggressive bowel cancer, which also spread to other parts of her body.

“Over the course of 13 years, she underwent lots of different surgeries and has endured years of pain and operation.

“This took a significant toll on her emotional and mental wellbeing.

“It was challenging for the family to keep her enthusiasm up and remind her that life was worth living.

“Due to her health, she had a hard time being able to work and even enduring walks without pain.

“Just over a year ago, she got a colostomy bag which was able to help.

“There are other aspects we are still working on, but now she can walk again, she picked a job up, and is able to make new friends and enjoy life again.

“We, her family, have been helping and supporting her through this entire journey.

“This weekend, we have a crew of six family and friends joining and supporting Laura as she participates in the Tongariro River Trail.”

For runner Sarah Tomlinson, the Tongariro River Trail has formed an important part of her running journey.

“I stumbled into running by accident in 2021 when I was persuaded to do an 8km leg of the Round the Lake relay event for my work team.

“Now, I am hooked and have participated in several events, including a half-marathon in 2023.

“I went from struggling to run 1km at the start of 2021 to training for multiple half-marathons in 2024 and a 50km run at the Tarawera Ultra Marathon in February 2025. “Part of my running journey included entering and completing the mid-length course at the Aramex Kiwi Walk and Run Series, Tongariro River Trail event last year.

“My family was there to support me, and my daughter, Ivy, proudly wore the medal after the event, telling everyone that I had run a long distance.”

There’s still time to register for the Tongariro River Trail walk and run at www.kiwiwalkrun.co.nz.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.