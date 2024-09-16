The “walkathon” is a fundraising event for youth mental health organisation I Am Hope and will be hosted by Waikato local Lawrence Wilkinson at the Ōhaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre on September 28.
Wilkinson said the event would challenge participants to be physically active while sharing conversations and socialising.
“We are aware that walking and running is not everyone’s cup of tea, but this is bigger than the walk or run. It is a chance to get together with your mates, whānau, sports teams and complete strangers who are all striving for a common outcome - Walk to Talk,” he said.
The event is for individuals, groups and whānau and would get the Waipā community active together and support the work of I Am Hope.
“Whether it is a school, sports team, art club, whānau or individual we hope that this event is accessible to all and through the various groups participating we can promote conversations between the many different groups,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said he hoped to recreate the community carnival feel from last year and was currently in the process of confirming food vendors and activity providers for this year’s event.
Last year, there were lots of activities and games with vouchers and prizes donated by Crowne Plaza Auckland, AgriLife Hamilton, Ninja Valley, Get Out Escape Rooms Te Awamutu, Pak’nSave Te Awamutu, F45 Te Awamutu.