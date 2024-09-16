Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Walk to Talk Ōhaupō: Fundraising for I Am Hope with community fun and fitness

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read
Action from the Walk to Talk 2023 event in Ōhaupō. Photo / Lawrence Wilkinson

Action from the Walk to Talk 2023 event in Ōhaupō. Photo / Lawrence Wilkinson

After a successful inaugural event last year, the Walk to Talk Ōhaupō 12-Hour Event is back in 2024.

The “walkathon” is a fundraising event for youth mental health organisation I Am Hope and will be hosted by Waikato local Lawrence Wilkinson at the Ōhaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre on September 28.

Wilkinson said the event would challenge participants to be physically active while sharing conversations and socialising.

“We are aware that walking and running is not everyone’s cup of tea, but this is bigger than the walk or run. It is a chance to get together with your mates, whānau, sports teams and complete strangers who are all striving for a common outcome - Walk to Talk,” he said.

The event is for individuals, groups and whānau and would get the Waipā community active together and support the work of I Am Hope.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Whether it is a school, sports team, art club, whānau or individual we hope that this event is accessible to all and through the various groups participating we can promote conversations between the many different groups,” Wilkinson said.

Panoramic view of the 2023 Walk to Talk Ohaupo 12-Hour Event at the Ohaupo Community, Sport and Recreation Centre fields. Photo / Lawrence Wilkinson
Panoramic view of the 2023 Walk to Talk Ohaupo 12-Hour Event at the Ohaupo Community, Sport and Recreation Centre fields. Photo / Lawrence Wilkinson

Wilkinson said he hoped to recreate the community carnival feel from last year and was currently in the process of confirming food vendors and activity providers for this year’s event.

Last year, there were lots of activities and games with vouchers and prizes donated by Crowne Plaza Auckland, AgriLife Hamilton, Ninja Valley, Get Out Escape Rooms Te Awamutu, Pak’nSave Te Awamutu, F45 Te Awamutu.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This year Wilkinson hoped to get even more local businesses on board.

Farmer Hamish Germann and Vetora Te Awamutu have donated sausages and their time to cook them.

Another highlight from the 2023 event that will return this year is the music with teams saying it had motivated them last year to continue walking/running over the 12 hours.

Te Awamutu musician Mike Conlon donated his audio equipment for use on the day so that music will again be playing throughout the event.

“A huge acknowledgement goes to the Ōhaupō Hub Committee who have [also] been very supportive of our kaupapa,” Wilkinson said.

The 12-hour community charity walk/run event will take place on Saturday, September 28, from 7am to 7pm - rain or shine - at the Ōhaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre fields.

The entry fee is $50 a team or individual.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles with taps available at the Ōhaupō Hub.

For event updates and more information, follow Walk to Talk 12hr Event - Ōhaupō on Facebook.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News