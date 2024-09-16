“Whether it is a school, sports team, art club, whānau or individual we hope that this event is accessible to all and through the various groups participating we can promote conversations between the many different groups,” Wilkinson said.

Panoramic view of the 2023 Walk to Talk Ohaupo 12-Hour Event at the Ohaupo Community, Sport and Recreation Centre fields. Photo / Lawrence Wilkinson

Wilkinson said he hoped to recreate the community carnival feel from last year and was currently in the process of confirming food vendors and activity providers for this year’s event.

Last year, there were lots of activities and games with vouchers and prizes donated by Crowne Plaza Auckland, AgriLife Hamilton, Ninja Valley, Get Out Escape Rooms Te Awamutu, Pak’nSave Te Awamutu, F45 Te Awamutu.

This year Wilkinson hoped to get even more local businesses on board.

Farmer Hamish Germann and Vetora Te Awamutu have donated sausages and their time to cook them.

Another highlight from the 2023 event that will return this year is the music with teams saying it had motivated them last year to continue walking/running over the 12 hours.

Te Awamutu musician Mike Conlon donated his audio equipment for use on the day so that music will again be playing throughout the event.

“A huge acknowledgement goes to the Ōhaupō Hub Committee who have [also] been very supportive of our kaupapa,” Wilkinson said.

The 12-hour community charity walk/run event will take place on Saturday, September 28, from 7am to 7pm - rain or shine - at the Ōhaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre fields.

The entry fee is $50 a team or individual.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles with taps available at the Ōhaupō Hub.

For event updates and more information, follow Walk to Talk 12hr Event - Ōhaupō on Facebook.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.